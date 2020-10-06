Nvidia’s release of the GeForce RTX 3070 postponed to the end of October

Originally, Nvidia wanted to officially sell the GeForce RTX 3070 in the coming week on October 15, 2020. But now the manufacturer has postponed the release of the graphics card by a few days, which is why you can only buy the RTX 3070 from October 29, 2020.

RTX 3070 will be released at the end of October 2020

The reason for the release postponement is the availability of the GPU. With the postponement, Nvidia wants to ensure that more goods will be available for the launch at the end of October. Other retailers such as Alternate, Amazon, MediaMarkt, Saturn, and Otto should receive more contingents as a result.

Thus, for the first time, the company drew conclusions from the chaotic start of the previous two graphics cards, the RTX 3080 on September 18th and the RTX 3090 on September 25th. Both GPUs were completely sold out on all retailer sites in just a few minutes. The reason for this was obviously far too low quota of cards and bots that secured larger quantities of the RTX 3080 and 3090. Honest customers therefore hardly had a chance to secure one of the coveted graphics cards and were mostly left empty-handed.

The GeForce RTX 3070 is the cheapest amp model from Nvidia, which will cost around 499 euros and should even partially beat the RTX 2080 Ti in terms of performance.

Will you try to secure a Geforce RTX 3070 at the end of October?