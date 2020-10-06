PS5 praised in previews for its quiet and effective cooling system

PS4 has earned a reputation for being an unusually loud console, and fans have been asking Sony for a much quieter cooling system for the PS5. The Japanese giant previously said it would implement a much quieter system, and now some recent Japanese media previews seem to confirm a much less noisy console.

Dengeki and 4Gamer recently released previews and both portals claim that the PS5 does not produce any fan noise and that the cooling system is quiet and effective (via VGC ). Both publications claim that during the time they used the console playing various titles (including Astro’s Playroom and Godfall), the PS5 made no noise. The sites also claim that the console remained “cool” to the touch by not emitting any noticeable heat.

However, the publications have also noted that the PS5 is quite generous in size, and as such, people will need to make sure there is plenty of room for the console for the cooling to work properly.

Rumors had already suggested that Sony had invested in an “unusually expensive” cooling system for the PS5. Based on these reports, it appears that this may have paid off.