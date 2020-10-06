Xbox Series X: Red Dead Redemption 2, Sekiro, DOOM Eternal between games up to 4K, 60 FPS and HDR in a new video

console’s great speed and the improvements it makes to backward compatible titles. While these games have not yet been optimized for the Xbox Series X, the quality and overall performance of some have significantly improved.

” Backward compatible titles see significant reductions in load times due to the massive performance increase of the custom SSD that powers the Xbox Velocity Architecture, ” Microsoft said earlier.

In addition to significantly reducing load times and improving performance, Microsoft’s next-generation console also adds HDR support to original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles.

” The team wasn’t content with just relying on increased hardware performance to enhance your gaming experience. The team developed new platform-level features to ensure that all of your games just kept getting better. In partnership with Xbox Advanced Technology Group, Xbox Series X offers a new and innovative HDR reconstruction technique that allows the platform to automatically add HDR support to games. As this technique is handled by the platform itself, it allows us to enable HDR with zero impact on games. game performance and we can even apply it to Xbox 360 games and original Xbox titles developed nearly 20 years ago, well before the existence of HDR . “

Following last week’s previews, backward compatible game gameplay footage has now surfaced online, showing next-gen titles as well as Xbox and Xbox 360 titles running on Series X at 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR enabled. The following games are included in the video:

Control (Xbox One), Destiny 2 (Xbox One), Monster Hunter World (Xbox One), Panzer Dragoon Orta (Xbox), Fusion Frenzy (Xbox), Final Fantasy XV (Xbox One), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Xbox One ), Fallout: New Vegas (Xbox 360), Crackdown 3 (Xbox One), AC: Odyssey (Xbox One), Hydro Thunder Hurricane (Xbox 360), Doom Eternal (Xbox One), Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360), Banjo Kazooie (Xbox 360), Quantum Break (Xbox One), Halo Anniversary (Xbox 360), RDR2 (Xbox One), Sunset Overdrive (Xbox One), Geometry Wars and Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One).

We remind you that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will arrive on November 10th