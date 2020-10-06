Xbox Series X / S: Microsoft Prepares New Announcements For Today?

Microsoft is gearing up to launch the Xbox Series X / S and recently shared important announcements, such as the incredible acquisition of Bethesda.

However, the Redmond giant seems to have other surprises in store for fans, or so it seems according to recent statements by Geoff Keighley.

The presenter of The Game Awards, in fact, has suggested that Microsoft could soon reveal further news on Xbox Series X / S.

During Game Pink Live, a live dedicated fight against breast cancer which was also attended by Aaron Greenberg, Geoff Keighley told the Xbox marketing manager: ” You have a lot of things to do this year (…) I heard a rumor about a blog post coming up on Monday. “

Below is Klobrille’s tweet which reports the words of the TGA presenter:

