Genshin Impact hits mobile with 17 million downloads in 4 days. Estimated takings of $ 50 million

Genshin Impact has recorded 17 million downloads on mobile devices alone in the first four days of its launch, with analysts estimating it has grossed $ 50 million since its release.

The free-to-play action RPG arrived on PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android on September 28, and mobile analytics company App Annie unveiled the download milestone on Twitter on October 4.

This huge early success means that the game is already among the highest-grossing mobile titles in all of Asia and the United States. Daniel Ahmad, Niko Partners Senior Analyst, estimates the game grossed $ 50 million in its first week, with the majority of revenues coming from China, Japan, and the United States.

” The game had more than 20 million pre-registrations prior to launch, of which more than 5 million were from outside China, ” Ahmad explains. ” This is a huge achievement not only for a game developed in China but also for a new original IP .”

Genshin’s Impact has been compared to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild due to its visual aesthetic and design. It is an open-world action RPG with gachapon elements and has already proven to be quite successful on social media. A Nintendo Switch version is currently in the works, with a release date not yet announced.

Genshin Impact is the latest in a series of Chinese games that have caught the attention of the West. Ahmad says: “As the mobile gaming market in China matures, developers are looking to reach new players, outside of China and on new platforms. Both small and large Chinese studios have invested in more robust experiences they can scale on console and PC. As many have seen with previously announced games such as Lost Soul Aside, Bright Memory Infinite, and Black Myth Wu Kong, Chinese developers are starting to make their mark in the West. “ ” Although Genshin Impact’s distribution and monetization model is already accepted in China, ” Ahmad continues, ” the game is popularizing AAA free to play and gacha titles in the West. MiHoYo has worked to ensure that players can play the title. without having to pay to progress, while being able to monetize whoever wants to pay and get the best characters and equipment first. “