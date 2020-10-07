Netflix’s The Witcher: season 2 synopsis revealed

Henry Cavill gave us our first look at the armor he’ll be wearing in season two of The Witcher, but that wasn’t the only revelation Netflix had in store for fans.

In fact, the synopsis for season 2 was also revealed, which will resume after the finale of the first season and the battle of Sodden. Geralt believes Yennefer died in the epic battle and takes Ciri to Kaer Morhen, where he was raised as a boy by Vesemir and the other Witchers of the Wolf School. Now, we all know that Yennefer is not dead and we can’t wait to see Geralt’s reaction when he realizes it.

The synopsis also hints at Ciri’s training, and in particular her powers, which are described as more dangerous than anything that happens outside the fortress walls.

” Convinced that Yennefer is dead in the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. As the continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons fight for supremacy outside his walls, he will have to protect the girl from something much more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside. “