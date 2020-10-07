‘PS5 has a GPU that can be matched to an Nvidia RTX 2060 Super’

Following the analysis of ray tracing on Digital Foundry’s Spider-Man Remastered for PS5, the authoritative British editorial team stated, through the voice of Alex Battaglia, that the Sony console has a GPU comparable to an Nvidia RTX 2060 Super.

On ResetEra, Battaglia clarified the comparison by saying that, first of all, it was not arbitrary and that ” the video card will probably be able to compete with the PS5 .”

However, Battaglia is keen to emphasize that ” the RTX 2060 Super was chosen because it will be comparable to the PS5 GPU, not because it is the same “.

” The RTX 2060 Super is not the same as the PS5 GPU. We could have used an RTX 2070 Super, but we thought the RTX 2060 Super was more appropriate for comparison following discussions with the team .”

In PS5-related news, we learned that other developers are totally excited about the potential of DualSense