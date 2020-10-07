Pumpkin Jack has a release date. New trailer for the spooky action platformer inspired by MediEvil and Jak and Daxter

Headup is thrilled to announce the release date of developer Nicolas Meyssonnier’s haunting 3D platformer Pumpkin Jack. The title will arrive on PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 23 and will satisfy both fans of MediEvil and Jak & Daxter and anyone looking for a terrifying game to play on Halloween.

Engage in the epic battle of evil versus good as you jump, dodge, and battle your way through challenging enemies and puzzle stages. Race on rollercoaster-like tracks in mine karts, escape from dangerous situations, and use your trusty owl companion for ranged attacks.

Pumpkin Jack also shines with the use of Unreal Engine 4 which guarantees wonderfully macabre landscapes.

” Pumpkin Jack is a terrifying 3D platform game in which you’ll dress the pumpkin of Jack, the mythical Lord of the Pumpkins! Embark on a chilling adventure through gloomy landscapes and help evil triumph over good! “, Reads the official description on Steam.