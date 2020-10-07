Spider-Man for PS5 and the controversy over the new face of Peter Parker: the creative director of Insomniac threatened by ‘fans’

Apparently, fans just can’t accept the new face of Peter Parker that we will see in the PS5 version of Spider-Man.

Not long ago, the new character model of Peter Parker in the Marvel’s Spider-Man remaster for PS5 was revealed in an official blog post, but the reveal of a younger-looking character didn’t appeal to most players. . So much so that Bryan Intihar, creative director of Insomniac Games had to intervene on the matter with a statement.

However, it seems that the “fans” continued to do nothing but threaten Bryan over the choice made by the studio. ” To our Spidey fans,” reads his latest tweet, ” I totally appreciate your passion, but threatening messages like” WE WILL FIND YOU AND FIND YOU! SOLVE THIS NOW! “They’re not good. Let’s be a force for good and be respectful of each other. Thank you .”

To our Spidey fans: I totally appreciate your passion, but sending me threatening notes that you will “HUNT YOU DOWN AND WE WILL FIND YOU! YOU FIX THIS NOW!” isn’t cool. With what’s happening in today’s world, let’s be a force for good and be respectful of each other. Thank you. — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) October 3, 2020

Fans have the right to have their say and disagree with certain developer choices, but the confrontation should always be civil. In this case, the players have even come to threats, definitely the least appropriate way to start a discussion.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will arrive on PS5 on November 19th. And it will include the new version of Peter Parker.