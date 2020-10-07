The Last of Us: Part II, Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Witcher 3 on the list of the best games of this generation

We are now approaching the sunset of this generation with the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S getting closer and closer to the November launch.
In view of the coming of the next-gen, Game Informer has decided to publish the list with the best titles that arrived in this generation.
In reality, the list is divided into various categories (Story-Driven, FPS, and others), but in the Top Tier, we find productions of the caliber of The Last of Us: Part II, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Witcher 3.
Below is the entire Game Informer list:
The Top Tier
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Red Dead Redemption II (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, Wii U)
- God of War (PS4)
Story-Driven
- Her Story (PC, iOS, Android)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Kentucky Route Zero (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Disco Elysium (PC)
FPS
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Destiny 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
- Titanfall 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- DOOM Eternal (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Steam VR)
Intense Action
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PS4)
- Monster Hunter: World (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Control (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Resident Evil 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Bloodborne (PS4)
Open World
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4, PC)
- Spider-Man (PS4)
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)
Old-School Charm
- Hollow Knight (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Celeste (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia)
- Axiom Verge (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Wii U, Vita, PC)
- Undertale (PS4, Switch, Vita, PC)
- Cuphead (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Wholesome Fun
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One, PC)
- Stardew Valley (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC, iOS, Android)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
- Dreams (PS4)
Mind-Benders
- Inside (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS)
- Box boy + Boxgirl (Switch)
- The Witness (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Tetris Effect (PS4, PC, PSVR, Rift, Vive, Quest)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
jRPG Journeys
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4, Switch, PC)
- Persona 5 Royal (PS4)
- Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, Xbox One)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4)
Fierce Competition
- Overwatch (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Apex Legends (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Fortnite (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)
- Rocket League (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)
