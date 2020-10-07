The Last of Us: Part II, Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Witcher 3 on the list of the best games of this generation

We are now approaching the sunset of this generation with the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S getting closer and closer to the November launch.

In view of the coming of the next-gen, Game Informer has decided to publish the list with the best titles that arrived in this generation.

In reality, the list is divided into various categories (Story-Driven, FPS, and others), but in the Top Tier, we find productions of the caliber of The Last of Us: Part II, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Witcher 3.

Below is the entire Game Informer list: The Top Tier The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Red Dead Redemption II (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, Wii U)

God of War (PS4) Story-Driven Her Story (PC, iOS, Android)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Kentucky Route Zero (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Disco Elysium (PC) FPS Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Destiny 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)

Titanfall 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

DOOM Eternal (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)

Half-Life: Alyx (Steam VR) Intense Action Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PS4)

Monster Hunter: World (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Control (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Resident Evil 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Bloodborne (PS4) Open World Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, PC)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4, PC)

Spider-Man (PS4)

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) Old-School Charm Hollow Knight (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Celeste (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia)

Axiom Verge (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Wii U, Vita, PC)

Undertale (PS4, Switch, Vita, PC)

Cuphead (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) Wholesome Fun Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One, PC)

Stardew Valley (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC, iOS, Android)

Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)

Dreams (PS4) Mind-Benders Inside (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS)

Box boy + Boxgirl (Switch)

The Witness (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Tetris Effect (PS4, PC, PSVR, Rift, Vive, Quest)

Return of the Obra Dinn (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) jRPG Journeys Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4, Switch, PC)

Persona 5 Royal (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, Xbox One)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) Fierce Competition Overwatch (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Apex Legends (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fortnite (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android)

Rocket League (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)