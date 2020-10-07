Will Microsoft acquire Nokia again?

According to a leading mobile phone analytics company, Microsoft is one of the companies interested in buying Nokia.

CCS Insight’s 2021 forecast reads Nokia will be bought by a major US tech company next year, with Microsoft and Intel named as likely buyers.

Microsoft and Nokia obviously have a history. In 2013, Microsoft paid over $ 7 billion for the Nokia phone business in an unfortunate attempt to provide a third alternative to iPhone and Android phones with Windows Phone. An attempt failed miserably resulting in the loss of thousands of jobs.

Although Nokia has re-entered the mobile phone business, it is not this branch of the business that interests potential buyers. Instead, it is Nokia’s telecommunications networks division that would affect the American giants, according to CCS, as the US government prohibits telecom providers from using equipment from Chinese suppliers like Huawei.

Last week Nokia entered into a deal to become the largest equipment supplier to the UK’s largest telecom provider, BT. According to CCS Insight director of consumer and connectivity, Kester Mann, this has not failed to draw attention across the Atlantic.

” Microsoft has shown a real interest in the telecommunications space. We have already seen two acquisitions by the giant this year [Metaswitch and Affirmed Networks]. We believe Nokia could be a potential target for someone like Microsoft .”

” It is clear that the US is looking for alternatives to Huawei, there has been a lot of concern about it. Potentially Nokia could be this opportunity .”

If Microsoft shows any real interest in Nokia, it would face competition from its old ally Intel, which is focusing heavily on the 5G space, according to Mann. ” Intel is a company to watch in the telecommunications industry in the coming years, ” he said.