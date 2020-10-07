Xbox Game Studios in 2020 alone kept players busy for 1.6 billion hours thanks to its titles

Microsoft has shared interesting statistics regarding the Xbox Game Studios family, which have now launched 15 titles since it was renamed in February 2019.

Xbox Games Studios, the name by which all of Microsoft’s proprietary development studios are known, had a great year.

According to Xbox Marketing Manager Aaron Greenberg, ” users played 1.66 billion hours [Xbox Game Studios games] [in 2020], the most ever recorded to date for Xbox Game Studios titles .”

This is a very high number! The post also mentions that the Sea of ​​Thieves has surpassed 15 million players to date (up from 10 million at the beginning of the year). Obsidian’s first game as an Xbox studio, Grounded, has already attracted 1 million players.

Greenberg goes on to reveal that “more gameplay” for the Xbox Series X and S titles will debut later this month, although no further information has been provided on what will be shown.

“We will be sharing even more details on each game fully optimized for Xbox Series X | S later this month, ” notes Greenberg, “as well as showing more gameplay of these titles, so stay tuned for more information .”

” Between our growing teams at Xbox Game Studios, the huge influx of high-quality content from our new Bethesda partners, and the many other unannounced games in development, the future has never been so bright for Xbox players. ! “concludes Greenberg in the post.