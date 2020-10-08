COCKHEAD v1.0 (upd.28.09.2020) PC GAME

COCKHEAD v1.0 (upd.28.09.2020)

The COCKHEAD undertaking is an indie journey sport with motion, simulation and platform components. In this very trashy and unusual grownup sport, you tackle the position of a actual penis who must go on a lengthy journey. Get able to plunge into an unforgettable type created by the handwork of gifted artists and animators. All that is complemented by an unsurpassed musical accompaniment that can positively please followers of jazz or simply good music. The plot marketing campaign will inform you a story that would have occurred to every of us. As you recognize, from the primary days of life, none of us has metal genitals with us, however in the course of life, varied exams seem that mood the character and provides those self same metal private belongings.

Game Details Title: COCKHEAD

COCKHEAD Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, Simulation, Sports, Early Access

Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, Simulation, Sports, Early Access Developer: Yoba Games

Yoba Games Publisher: Yoba Games

Yoba Games Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1172050/COCKHEAD/

Release Name: COCKHEAD v1.0 (upd.28.09.2020)

COCKHEAD v1.0 (upd.28.09.2020) Game Version: v1.0 (upd.28.09.2020)

Size: 700 MB

700 MB Available Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Arabic, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Hungarian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese – Brazil, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish – Latin America, Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese

Screenshots





Download COCKHEAD v1.0 (upd.28.09.2020) – [ 700 MB ] cockhead.torrent cockhead.torrent (downloads: ) How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now