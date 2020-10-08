Satisfactory v0.3.5.6.131382 PC GAME

Satisfactory v0.3.5.6.131382

Satisfactory is an financial simulation sport the place you go to conquer a big open world. You will assume the position of an engineer, who, as a result of sure occasions, turned out to be on a fully unexplored planet. You are a part of a pretty large-scale firm that develops huge machines. These machines are designed for mysterious functions. You shall be capable of develop actions on a separate planet as you see match. Discover pure novelties and conquer the world to construct your personal quite a few amenities there. You will construct a manufacturing unit for the manufacturing of machines, which additionally must be absolutely developed. Go to analysis places to get helpful assets and precious supplies. All collected shall be helpful to you in the longer term, to obtain your objectives.

You shall be engaged in the design, after which the development of particular machines, which, in flip, will give you the mandatory components for the creation of factories. Also, all the pieces you create with time will bear fruit. So, for instance, an outfitted manufacturing unit and machines will function so harmoniously that they are going to be capable of develop highly effective weapons, instruments and autos.

Satisfactory

Simulation, Strategy, Adventure

Coffee Stains

Coffee Stains

2019

https://steamcommunity.com/app/526870

Satisfactory v0.3.5.6.131382 – Early Access

v0.3.5.6.131382

5.27 GB

english

Screenshots





