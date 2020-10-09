APICO v2.1 (upd.21.09.2020) PC GAME

APICO v2.1 (upd.21.09.2020)
APICO — is a mixture of bee breeding simulator, farm constructing, and manufacturing. You will discover many alternative challenges, several types of bees, a sea of attention-grabbing mini-games, and far, rather more. Now you are able to do probably the most actual beekeeping, a enterprise that, in actuality, many are very a lot afraid of. But now you don’t have anything to worry, and you’ll be capable of show your self in this tough enterprise to the fullest. begin breeding bees, gather a number of assets, construct your individual farm the best way you need it to be, and simply have enjoyable with a leisurely sport and a number of mini-games in which you’ll take part.
Game Details
- Title: APICO
- Genre: Indie, Simulation
- Developer: ellraiser, metakitkat
- Publisher: TNgineers
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1390190/APICO/
- Release Name: APICO v2.1 (upd.21.09.2020)
- Game Version: v2.1 (upd.21.09.2020)
- Size: 75.9 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download APICO v2.1 (upd.21.09.2020) – [ 75.9 MB ]
apico-v2_1.torrent
(downloads: )
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...