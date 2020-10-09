Before We Leave v1.0101 (upd.17.09.2020) PC GAME

Before We Leave v1.0101 (upd.17.09.2020)

If you want city simulations, then we counsel you positively use the chance Before We Leave. In this new leisure, you’ll have the chance to embark on an thrilling journey in the open areas that promise to be not solely thrilling, but additionally fairly fruitful. You will tackle the function of the emperor, who should equip the planet and create all the mandatory situations for the conventional existence of the inhabitants. We counsel you to not waste a lot time and simply begin appearing, many duties and targets await you. The major function of this journey is you can absolutely use all the mandatory capabilities and attempt to develop. There is no enmity, warfare or invasion. You simply should take into account the suitable use of assets and attempt to develop the boundaries of your possessions. Great issues await you, so attempt to stay up to all expectations and succeed.

Title: Before We Leave

Genre: Strategy, City Builder

Developer: Balancing Monkey Games

Publisher: Balancing Monkey Games

Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://www.epicgames.com/retailer/en-US/product/before-we-leave/

Release Name: Before We Leave v1.0101 (upd.17.09.2020)

Before We Leave v1.0101 (upd.17.09.2020) Game Version: v1.0101 (upd.17.09.2020)

Size: 1.03 GB

Available Languages: English, Italian, Spanish, French, German, Russian, Simplified Chinese

Screenshots





