Dead Motherland Zombie Co-op Build 5576011 (upd.24.09.2020) PC GAME

Dead Motherland Zombie Co-op Build 5576011 (upd.24.09.2020)
Dead Motherland Zombie Co-op — is a cooperative shooter with an isometric digital camera view a few zombie apocalypse in a post-Soviet nation. As you progress, you’ll discover your native locations cities, villages, industrial zones, get pleasure from a gloomy, sensible environment. The sport has an in depth arsenal of home weapons, and for profitable survival it is advisable construct fortifications and traps. Also, you’ll be able to survive each alone and in co-op for 4.
Game Details
- Title: Dead Motherland Zombie Co-op
- Genre: Action
- Developer: DEKLAZON
- Publisher: DEKLAZON
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1211640/Dead_Motherland_Zombie_Coop
- Release Name: Dead.Motherland.Build.5576011-Chronos
- Game Version: Build 5576011 (upd.24.09.2020)
- Size: 1.01 GB
- Available Languages: english, russian
Screenshots
