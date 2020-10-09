Dead Motherland Zombie Co-op Build 5576011 (upd.24.09.2020) PC GAME

Dead Motherland Zombie Co-op Build 5576011 (upd.24.09.2020)

Dead Motherland Zombie Co-op — is a cooperative shooter with an isometric digital camera view a few zombie apocalypse in a post-Soviet nation. As you progress, you’ll discover your native locations cities, villages, industrial zones, get pleasure from a gloomy, sensible environment. The sport has an in depth arsenal of home weapons, and for profitable survival it is advisable construct fortifications and traps. Also, you’ll be able to survive each alone and in co-op for 4.

Game Details Title: Dead Motherland Zombie Co-op

Dead Motherland Zombie Co-op Genre: Action

Action Developer: DEKLAZON

DEKLAZON Publisher: DEKLAZON

DEKLAZON Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1211640/Dead_Motherland_Zombie_Coop

Release Name: Dead.Motherland.Build.5576011-Chronos

Dead.Motherland.Build.5576011-Chronos Game Version: Build 5576011 (upd.24.09.2020)

Size: 1.01 GB

1.01 GB Available Languages: english, russian

Screenshots





Download Dead Motherland Zombie Co-op Build 5576011 (upd.24.09.2020) – [ 1.01 GB ] dead_motherland_build_5576011-chronos.torrent dead_motherland_build_5576011-chronos.torrent (downloads: ) How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now