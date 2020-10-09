Horizon Zero Dawn v1.05 (upd.18.09.2020) – CODEX PC GAME

Horizon Zero Dawn v1.05 (upd.18.09.2020) – CODEX
The foremost character of Horizon Zero Dawn — is a lady named Aloy, a expert hunter in a colourful and forested world inhabited by mechanized creatures. The plot invitations you to study extra about this post-apocalyptic world and get solutions to questions on what occurred to a beforehand flourishing civilization and the place dinosaur-like robots got here from. Horizon Zero Dawn presents a colourful, large open world with altering occasions of day and climate circumstances that immediately have an effect on the gameplay. Fights with large enemies are constructed on the dexterity and crafty of the heroine, as a result of a fragile lady can’t compete in energy with multi-ton robots armed with futuristic weapons.
Game Details
- Title: Horizon Zero Dawn
- Genre: Action, Adventure, RPG
- Developer: Guerrilla
- Publisher: PlayStation Mobile
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1151640/Horizon_Zero_Dawn_Complete_Edition/
- Release Name: Horizon.Zero.Dawn-CODEX
- Game Version: v1.05 (upd.18.09.2020)
- Game Releaser: CODEX
- Size: 67.12 GB
- Available Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Arabic, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese – Brazil, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish – Latin America, Swedish, Traditional Chinese
Screenshots
