Imperiums Greek Wars v1.0.7 (upd.13.08.2020) – CODEX PC GAME

Imperiums Greek Wars v1.0.7 (upd.13.08.2020) – CODEX
Imperiums Greek Wars — is a world technique recreation with parts of mythology from the builders of Aggressors Ancient Rome. The recreation begins in 359 BC. through the reign of Philip II of Macedon. The participant chooses considered one of 30 playable factions from Sparta to Athens and tries to lead it to world domination. We’ll need to develop cities, handle the economic system and create an invincible military. A distinctive mix of turn-based 4X technique and historic world technique with a mythological twist. Choose from 28 playable factions, starting from mighty Sparta or Athens, bold Macedonia, slowly declining Achaemenid empire and its power-hungry satraps, to a variety of small Greek city-states and teams of semi-nomadic societies dwelling on the outskirts of the Hellenic world. Explore the traditional world and uncover it on your folks. Survive, develop territories, conquer and grow to be a winner.
Game Details
- Title: Imperiums Greek Wars
- Genre: Indie, Strategy
- Developer: Kube Games
- Publisher: Kube Games
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1183470/Imperiums_Greek_Wars/
- Release Name: Imperiums.Greek.Wars-CODEX
- Game Version: v1.0.7 (upd.13.08.2020)
- Game Releaser: CODEX
- Size: 3.90 GB
- Available Languages: English, French, German, Spanish – Spain, Czech, Russian
Screenshots
Download Imperiums Greek Wars v1.0.7 (upd.13.08.2020) – CODEX [ 3.90 GB ]
(downloads: )
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual