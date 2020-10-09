Jack Move v0.4.36 (upd.16.09.2020) PC GAME

Jack Move v0.4.36 (upd.16.09.2020)

Jack Move — is a neon cyberpunk pixelated roguelike RPG. In the story, you play as a younger hacker lady who will embark on a harmful journey in search of her father. In common, Jack Move is carried out at a good degree with good graphics and an fascinating fight system. A mysterious veteran of info warfare, Noah Solares helps the battle towards companies, appearing as a vigilant hacker for rent, empowering the oppressed and denigrating these in energy. When she receives a flash message from her estranged father, eccentric Dr. Abner Solares, who turned the lead researcher in digital resuscitation after his spouse’s dying, Noah is drawn right into a world of homicide, kidnapping, darkish analysis, and company. What begins as a battle to save your father will turn out to be a battle for the way forward for humanity itself.

Title: Jack Move

Genre: Adventure, Indie, RPG

Developer: So Romantic

Publisher: HypeTrain Digital

Release year: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1099640/Jack_Move/

Release Name: Jack Move v0.4.36 (upd.16.09.2020)

Game Version: v0.4.36 (upd.16.09.2020)

Size: 222 MB

Available Languages: english

Screenshots





