Nevaeh Build 5556663 (upd.20.09.2020) – Goldberg PC GAME

Nevaeh — is an indie motion journey sport with puzzle, platforming and 2D components. Take on the position of a little heroine who should return the sunshine to her world, and for this she must get to the excessive tower. The story begins in a shiny and calm village, in which all of the lights go out one day. To assist her fellow residents, a courageous woman decides to go to the Tower outdoors the town and type out this case. The drawback turned out to be in the butterfly, which is the sunshine of the entire surroundings. Now the paramount job of the heroine is to return this butterfly to its place and defeat the Queen of the Night.
- Title: Nevaeh
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
- Developer: Alpheratz*
- Publisher: CFK Co.
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1222090/Nevaeh/
- Release Name: Nevaeh-Goldberg
- Game Version: Build 5556663 (upd.20.09.2020)
- Game Releaser: Goldberg
- Size: 626.7 MB
- Available Languages: English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Italian, Portuguese
