Stationeers v0.2.2549.11996 – SKIDROW PC GAME

Stationeers v0.2.2549.11996 – SKIDROW

Stationeers is a house designer with good administration. Playing alone or with buddies, you’ll serve the house station. Your duties embody full management of the station. Watch for temperature, strain, electrical energy, gravity, provisions and different necessary plant parameters. Also go discover the boundless outer house in search of helpful sources. Computer recreation Stationeers refers to house simulators, the place there are parts of survival, and the sport might want to play from the first individual. As the creators say, the undertaking is not going to present uncommon or scale parts. The important emphasis in creating is made on high quality. We hope that an fascinating laptop recreation will likely be a worthy replenishment of the gaming business. The creators will launch the undertaking in early entry, and it’s deliberate to distribute it on a particular Steam service.

Game Details Title: Stationeers

Stationeers Genre: Action, Indie, Simulation, Early Access

Action, Indie, Simulation, Early Access Developer: RocketWerkz

RocketWerkz Publisher: RocketWerkz

RocketWerkz Release 12 months: 2017

2017 Steam hyperlink http://retailer.steampowered.com/app/544550/Stationeers/

Release Name: Stationeers v0.2.2549.11996 – Early Access Game

Stationeers v0.2.2549.11996 – Early Access Game Game Version: v0.2.2549.11996

Game Releaser: SKIDROW

SKIDROW Size: 800 MB

800 MB Available Languages: english, russian

Screenshots





Download Stationeers v0.2.2549.11996 – SKIDROW [ 800 MB ] stationeers-v0_2_2549_11996.torrent stationeers-v0_2_2549_11996.torrent (downloads: ) How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now