AeternoBlade Build 5511708 (upd.10.09.2020) PC GAME

AeternoBlade Build 5511708 (upd.10.09.2020)

Warrior Freya is about to take revenge and is armed with the mysterious blade AeternoBlade. Her purpose is to get even with the Lord of Mist, who razed her village to the bottom and killed all of the inhabitants. Vernia will assist her in this, she taught Freya to management the facility of the blade of AeternoBlade. Now the heroine has to cross many dimensions to discover ways to destroy her fundamental enemy. The story of AeternoBlade tells gamers concerning the kingdom of Avelsia, which was cursed by the traditional Mist Lord Beladim. A small village referred to as Ridgeroad turned one in every of the main victims and was nearly utterly lower out. Only one woman survived, Freya. Waking up among the many blazing ruins of her native village, she vowed to take revenge and personally destroy Beladim. Taking in her arms her mysterious magic sword able to manipulating time, she set off on a journey filled with risks and battles.

Game Details Title: AeternoBlade

AeternoBlade Genre: Action, Indie, RPG

Action, Indie, RPG Developer: Corecell Technology Co.

Corecell Technology Co. Publisher: Corecell Technology Co.

Corecell Technology Co. Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1234120/AeternoBlade/

Release Name: AeternoBlade Build 5511708 (upd.10.09.2020)

AeternoBlade Build 5511708 (upd.10.09.2020) Game Version: Build 5511708 (upd.10.09.2020)

Size: 2.34 GB

2.34 GB Available Languages: English, Japanese, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

Screenshots





