AMD unveils Ryzen 5000 CPUs with the new Zen 3 architecture

Ryzen 9 5950X with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a maximum boost speed of 4.9 GHz is the top of the range, followed by the Ryzen 9 5900X with 12 cores, 32 threads, and a maximum speed of 4.8 GHz.

Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 5800X model has eight cores and 16 threads with a maximum boost speed of 4.7 GHz. The Ryzen 5 5600X rounds out the range with six cores, 12 threads, and a maximum boost speed of 4.6 GHz.

Of course, more than the number of cores and threads, it is the Zen 3 architecture that is worth noting. The chip offers a 19% increase in IPC (Instructions Per Cycle). Even better is that Zen 3 CPUs can work with older motherboards and will offer an overall improvement of 26% in gaming.

AMD has yet more announcements in-store, most notably the Radeon RX 6000 “Big Navi” series of GPUs with RDNA 2 on October 28th. With Intel announcing its new Rocket Lake CPUs ready for launch in the first quarter of 2021 and Nvidia unveiling its Nvidia RTX 30 series of GPUs, it will be a very exciting time for PC gamers.