Arctic Anxiety v0.31 (upd.03.09.2020) PC GAME

By
Game
-
0
21

Arctic Anxiety v0.31 (upd.03.09.2020)

Arctic Anxiety — is a sandbox survival journey recreation the place it’s a must to survive in the acute situations of the Arctic Ocean. This is a simulation, survival and logic recreation developed by Arctic Studio for the PC platform. The type of the sport, sadly, is not outlined, however the options may be highlighted: motion, journey, indie, simulator, early entry, survival, horror, open world, first-person, psychological, seek for objects, loot, fishing, navigation, development, development bases, open world survival craft, freedom of selection, cinematic, underwater world, crafting, searching, for one participant, useful resource administration, realism.

Game Details

  • Title: Arctic Anxiety
  • Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie, Simulation, Early Access
  • Developer: Arctic Studio
  • Publisher: Arctic Studio
  • Release yr: 2020
  • Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1276470/Arctic_Anxiety/
  • Release Name: Arctic Anxiety v0.31 (upd.03.09.2020)
  • Game Version: v0.31 (upd.03.09.2020)
  • Size: 890 MB
  • Available Languages: english

Screenshots

Arctic Anxiety Game Free Download Torrent
Arctic Anxiety Game Free Download Torrent
Arctic Anxiety Game Free Download Torrent

Download Arctic Anxiety v0.31 (upd.03.09.2020) – [ 890 MB ]

arctic-anxiety-v0_31.torrent
(downloads: )

How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here