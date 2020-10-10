Combat Mission Shock Force 2 Build 5437466 (upd.11.09.2020) PC GAME

Combat Mission Shock Force 2 Build 5437466 (upd.11.09.2020)

The newest recreation in the acclaimed Wargame Combat Mission Shock Force 2 — franchise takes you right into a hypothetical battle in Syria between NATO forces and the Syrian military. Play on WeGo or in actual time in an extremely detailed and practical 1v1 tactical simulator. Take command of the US SBCT battle teams and the HBCT heavy brigade battle teams to battle Syrian military infantry, mechanized and armored items in arid circumstances. Experience the complete vary of trendy threats to standard navy forces, together with irregular fight forces, terrorists, spies, suicide bombers, IEDs and different lethal instruments utilized in trendy uneven warfare. Play the Task Force Thunder marketing campaign, over a dozen elaborate battles or limitless fast battles.

Game Details Title: Combat Mission Shock Force 2

Combat Mission Shock Force 2 Genre: Simulation, Strategy

Simulation, Strategy Developer: Battlefront

Battlefront Publisher: Slitherine Ltd.

Slitherine Ltd. Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1369370/Combat_Mission_Shock_Force_2/

Release Name: Combat.Mission.Shock.Force.2-Chronos

Combat.Mission.Shock.Force.2-Chronos Game Version: Build 5437466 (upd.11.09.2020)

Size: 4.16 GB

4.16 GB Available Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain

Screenshots





Download Combat Mission Shock Force 2 Build 5437466 (upd.11.09.2020) – [ 4.16 GB ] combat_mission_shock_force_2-chronos.torrent

(downloads: ) How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now