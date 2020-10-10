Dap v0.3 (upd.10.09.2020) demo PC GAME

Dap v0.3 (upd.10.09.2020) demo
Dap — is a psychedelic, barely scary, however very attention-grabbing horror undertaking, an journey in which it’s important to go to a unusual uncommon world, study creatures calling themselves Dap, and survive whereas coping with an alien an infection. You will end up on the plot in an uncommon world, immersed in darkness and shrouded in an alien an infection. What form of an infection it is, and what’s occurring round, you will discover out solely at the top, however for now you may solely go on a journey round this world, study creatures referred to as Dap, of which you’ll be your consultant, and resolve a sea of attention-grabbing plot duties that may show you how to perceive the essence of this world. Go on a journey, struggle, survive, resolve troublesome issues and benefit from the darkish, uncommon, however thrilling environment.
Game Details
- Title: Dap
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
- Developer: Melting Parrot
- Publisher: Melting Parrot
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1372210/Dap/
- Game Version: v0.3 (upd.10.09.2020) demo
- Size: 341.8 MB
- Available Languages: english
