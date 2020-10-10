Gun Brothers upd.06.09.2020 PC GAME

Gun Brothers upd.06.09.2020
Gun Brothers — right here is a pixelated high down shooter with roguelike components, designed for one to 4 gamers. Forget in regards to the plot, earlier than you is a randomly generated world and tons of totally different enemies that it’s important to grind with a number of weapons. Gun Brothers is an indie mission that can mean you can mindlessly calm down and simply benefit from the gameplay.
- Title: Gun Brothers
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
- Developer: Rootify
- Publisher: Rootify
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/514410/Gun_Brothers/
