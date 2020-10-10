Kandagawa Jet Girls Build 5531103 – Goldberg PC GAME

Kandagawa Jet Girls Build 5531103 – Goldberg

The motion journey Kandagawa Jet Girls is based mostly on the anime collection of the identical title, besides that in the cartoons the ladies competed in water snowboarding, and now they should sit on jet skis. Two ladies take part in every race: one controls the boat, the opposite fires at the rivals with a water pistol. So the sport may even have components of a third particular person shooter. And your jet skis might be upgraded and customised. Players might be capable of select one in all seven groups, together with Ryona and Ryobi from Senran Kagura.

Title: Kandagawa Jet Girls

Genre: Racing

Developer: SHADE Inc.

Publisher: XSEED Games, Marvelous USA, Marvelous

Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1233800/Kandagawa_Jet_Girls/

Release Name: Kandagawa Jet Girls Build 5531103

Game Version: Build 5531103

Game Releaser: Goldberg

Size: 8.08 GB

Available Languages: English, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese

