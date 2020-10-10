Milky Way Prince The Vampire Star v1.1 (upd.12.09.2020) – GOG PC GAME

Milky Way Prince The Vampire Star v1.1 (upd.12.09.2020) – GOG

Created by Lorenzo Redaelli visible novel Milky Way Prince The Vampire Star. It will goal a feminine viewers and lift problems with intimate and abusive relationships. The launch is scheduled for the third quarter of this yr on PC, and later the challenge will go to consoles. A demo on Steam is accessible as we speak. According to the plot, gamers must spend a laborious summer time in search of their soul mate. Meet totally different folks, ask difficult questions and discover out the small print of their previous. As the creator notes, the sport is a semi-autobiographical, darkish romantic story.

Game Details Title: Milky Way Prince The Vampire Star

Milky Way Prince The Vampire Star Genre: Adventure, Indie

Adventure, Indie Developer: Eyeguys, Lorenzo Redaelli

Eyeguys, Lorenzo Redaelli Publisher: Santa Ragione

Santa Ragione Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1302050/Milky_Way_Prince__The_Vampire_Star/

Release Name: Milky Way Prince The Vampire Star v1.1 (upd.12.09.2020) – GOG

Milky Way Prince The Vampire Star v1.1 (upd.12.09.2020) – GOG Game Version: v1.1 (upd.12.09.2020)

Game Releaser: GOG

GOG Size: 513 MB

513 MB Available Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Russian

Screenshots





Download Milky Way Prince The Vampire Star v1.1 (upd.12.09.2020) – GOG [ 513 MB ] milky_way_prince_the_vampire_star_v1_1-gog.torrent

(downloads: ) How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now