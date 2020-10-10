Neither Day nor Nigh v1.1.1 (upd.04.09.2020) PC GAME

Neither Day nor Nigh v1.1.1 (upd.04.09.2020)
Neither Day nor Night — is a dynamic combination of a variety of common genres the place you’ll plunge into the ambiance of journey, a complicated quest, a dynamic motion and an unpredictable platform recreation. The world has ready fairly a few puzzles, puzzles, and it received’t depart you with out bloody battles with harmful opponents. The storyline tells you in regards to the existence of a sure woman who confronted horrific life circumstances. Life went on as normal and nothing appeared to portend hassle when one in all the standard nights you uncover the lack of a youthful sister. Where did she go and who’s behind all this. You have but to give solutions to these and plenty of different questions, but it surely will probably be very troublesome to discover the loss. Having gathered your ideas and strengths, you go on a lengthy journey, the place a mysterious sphere that has arisen from nowhere leads you.
Game Details
- Title: Neither Day nor Nigh
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
- Developer: Carnotaurus Team
- Publisher: Carnotaurus Team
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1167380/Neither_Day_nor_Night/
- Release Name: Neither Day nor Nigh v1.1.1 (upd.04.09.2020)
- Game Version: v1.1.1 (upd.04.09.2020)
- Size: 1.55 GB
- Available Languages: english, french
Screenshots
Download Neither Day nor Nigh v1.1.1 (upd.04.09.2020) – [ 1.55 GB ]
neither-day-nor-night-v1_1_1.torrent
(downloads: )
