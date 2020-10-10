OkunoKA Madness Build 5310258 (upd.09.09.2020) PC GAME

OkunoKA Madness Build 5310258 (upd.09.09.2020)

One of the brightest platformers of this summer season, in which greater than 100 ranges with colourful areas and varied challenges are ready for gamers. OkunoKA Madness invitations customers to battle monsters, discover secrets and techniques and achieve entry to surprises. Starring a blue KA character pressured to save the soul world from an enemy named Oz. The gameplay of the sport is operating, leaping, passing obstacles and battles with bosses, 100 ranges are supplied, differing in visualization, exams and enemies. Players can be capable of select considered one of three modes for high-speed passage. As you progress, extra characters with particular expertise can be unlocked.

Game Details Title: OkunoKA Madness

OkunoKA Madness Genre: Action, Indie

Action, Indie Developer: Caracal Games

Caracal Games Publisher: Ignition Publishing

Ignition Publishing Release 12 months: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/969200/OkunoKA_Madness/

Release Name: OkunoKA.Madness-Chronos

OkunoKA.Madness-Chronos Game Version: Build 5310258 (upd.09.09.2020)

Size: 810 MB

810 MB Available Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Spanish – Latin America

Screenshots





