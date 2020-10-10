PS5 and the price of next-gen games: ‘we will offer the best exclusive titles on the market’

The next-gen will bring with it increased standard prices for games from various publishers. Companies such as Take-Two Interactive, Gearbox, and Activision have already begun to raise prices, as has Sony, which has also become the first platform to make the move.

There has been a lot of talk about the price hike for next-gen games, and as far as PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan is concerned, the value that PS5 offers will do justice to this increase.

In an interview with Naver, when asked about the higher prices for next-generation games, Ryan said Sony intends to ” deliver a truly next-generation experience ” through ” the best exclusive games on the market .”

” It’s hard to talk about the gaming market in general or other consoles, but I think the value is obvious in the case of the PS5, ” Ryan said. “We will inspire fans around the world with the best exclusive games on the market and deliver a truly next-gen experience .”

PS5 is about to launch with a pretty strong first-party line-up, with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Destruction AllStars, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Meanwhile, the company’s first games currently slated to launch in 2021 are Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, and the God of War sequel. Returns and Gran Turismo 7 are also under development.