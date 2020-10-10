Root v1.23.0 (upd.07.09.2020) PC GAME

Root v1.23.0 (upd.07.09.2020)
Root is an journey sport in which a big location is the middle of large bloodshed between 4 gamers. Everyone is making an attempt to acquire management of this space and makes use of all their sources for this. A distinctive board sport tailored to the digital house. The gameplay permits 2 to 4 gamers to play. Several main events participate in the battle: the Marquis and Airy. They should determine the destiny of the good forest.
Game Details
- Title: Root
- Genre: Indie, Simulation, Strategy, Early Access
- Developer: Dire Wolf
- Publisher: Dire Wolf
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/965580/Root/
- Release Name: Root.Early.Access.v1.23.0
- Game Version: v1.23.0 (upd.07.09.2020)
- Size: 147.0 MB
- Available Languages: english
