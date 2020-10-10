Shakedown Hawaii v1.0.8 upd.15.09.2020 PC GAME

Shakedown Hawaii v1.0.8 upd.15.09.2020

Shakedown Hawaii is a humorous enterprise simulator, the place reket, armed theft and fights with police are a weighty argument. You might want to watch what’s taking place in isometric projection and 16-bit fashion. The sport is remembered by shiny colours and a galaxy of charismatic characters, the place everybody desires to seize a greater piece of enterprise. Externally, the challenge not solely resembles the primary components of the GTA.

But additionally retains a fraction of the very madness when the genocide of the native inhabitants might be organized in town middle, utilizing a flamethrower or a shotgun for their very own functions. However, your essential process stays to create your personal enterprise empire with cash laundering.

Special consideration is given to the mission. They instantly have an effect on the plot and infrequently can help you journey by way of the in-game world in order to destroy opponents or seek for components to create an elixir of obedience. All this nonsense is mixed with a trendy musical choice straight from the 80s. So get able to show your superiority, utilizing all out there means for this, starting from superior weapons, ending with a bloodbath of opponents, crashing into them with a machine.

Game Details Title: Shakedown Hawaii

Shakedown Hawaii Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure Developer: Vblank Entertainment

Vblank Entertainment Publisher: Vblank Entertainment

Vblank Entertainment Release 12 months: 2019

2019 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/598730/Shakedown_Hawaii/

Release Name: Shakedown Hawaii v1.0.8 upd.15.09.2020

Shakedown Hawaii v1.0.8 upd.15.09.2020 Game Version: v1.0.8 upd.15.09.2020

Size: 115 MB

115 MB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Shakedown Hawaii v1.0.8 upd.15.09.2020 – [ 115 MB ] shakedown-hawaii-v1_0_8.torrent

(downloads: ) How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Shakedown Hawaii v1.0 – Portable [ 135.4 MB ]

Download Now