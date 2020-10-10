Shakedown Hawaii v1.0.8 upd.15.09.2020 PC GAME

Shakedown Hawaii v1.0.8 upd.15.09.2020
Shakedown Hawaii is a humorous enterprise simulator, the place reket, armed theft and fights with police are a weighty argument. You might want to watch what’s taking place in isometric projection and 16-bit fashion. The sport is remembered by shiny colours and a galaxy of charismatic characters, the place everybody desires to seize a greater piece of enterprise. Externally, the challenge not solely resembles the primary components of the GTA.
But additionally retains a fraction of the very madness when the genocide of the native inhabitants might be organized in town middle, utilizing a flamethrower or a shotgun for their very own functions. However, your essential process stays to create your personal enterprise empire with cash laundering.
Special consideration is given to the mission. They instantly have an effect on the plot and infrequently can help you journey by way of the in-game world in order to destroy opponents or seek for components to create an elixir of obedience. All this nonsense is mixed with a trendy musical choice straight from the 80s. So get able to show your superiority, utilizing all out there means for this, starting from superior weapons, ending with a bloodbath of opponents, crashing into them with a machine.
Game Details
- Title: Shakedown Hawaii
- Genre: Action, Adventure
- Developer: Vblank Entertainment
- Publisher: Vblank Entertainment
- Release 12 months: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/598730/Shakedown_Hawaii/
- Release Name: Shakedown Hawaii v1.0.8 upd.15.09.2020
- Game Version: v1.0.8 upd.15.09.2020
- Size: 115 MB
- Available Languages: english
