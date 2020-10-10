Signs of the Sojourner Build 38657 (upd.12.09.2020) – GOG PC GAME

Signs of the Sojourner Build 38657 (upd.12.09.2020) – GOG
Signs of the Sojourner — is a narrative card recreation about relationships and relationships between individuals. Your deck is your character, reflecting your expertise and shaping your relationship with individuals. Make choices about who your character is in this world utilizing playing cards that you simply personal. Meet and develop with unforgettable characters. Narrative card recreation about relationships and relationships between individuals. Your deck is your character, reflecting your expertise and shaping your relationship with individuals. Make choices about who your character is in this world utilizing playing cards that you simply personal. Meet and develop with unforgettable characters. Will you retain childhood friendships. Will your adventures on the highway lead you on completely different roads.
Game Details
- Title: Signs of the Sojourner
- Genre: Indie, RPG
- Developer: Echodog Games
- Publisher: Echodog Games
- Release yr: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1058690/Signs_of_the_Sojourner/
- Release Name: Signs.of.the.Sojourner.Build.38657-GOG
- Game Version: Build 38657 (upd.12.09.2020)
- Game Releaser: GOG
- Size: 720 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
