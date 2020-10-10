The Sims 4 Star Wars Journey to Batuu v1.66.139.1020 + All DLCs PC GAME

The Sims 4 Star Wars Journey to Batuu v1.66.139.1020 + All DLCs

The Sims 4 Star Wars Journey to Batuu — is an add-on to The Sims 4 real-time administration simulator in which you’ll be able to create your individual story in the Star Wars universe. Events will unfold on the distant planet Batuu, the place you possibly can aspect with the Resistance or be part of the First Order. As you progress, you want to improve the character’s fame in order to open up entry to new duties. You may arm your self with a legendary lightsaber and begin a droid. For starters, you should perceive that the brand new addition doesn’t add a new metropolis and doesn’t present the power to construct buildings in the fashion of Star Wars. Batuu Travel gives your Sims an authentic trip expertise. Forget about day-to-day issues, work or faculty. Pick up your cell phone, open the Take a Vacation tab.

Game Details Title: The Sims 4 Star Wars Journey to Batuu

The Sims 4 Star Wars Journey to Batuu Genre: Simulation, Adventure

Simulation, Adventure Developer: The Sims Studio

The Sims Studio Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://www.ea.com/video games/the-sims/the-sims-4/packs/game-packs/the-sims-4-star-wars-journey-to-batuu

Release Name: The Sims 4 Star Wars Journey to Batuu v1.66.139.1020 + All DLCs

The Sims 4 Star Wars Journey to Batuu v1.66.139.1020 + All DLCs Game Version: v1.66.139.1020 + All DLCs

Size: 29.0 GB

29.0 GB Available Languages: english, russian, multi, spanish, french, german, czech, danish, dutch, finnish, italian, norwegian, polish, portuguese-brazil, swedish, japanese, korean, conventional chinese language

Screenshots





Download The Sims 4 Star Wars Journey to Batuu v1.66.139.1020 + All DLCs – [ 29.0 GB ] the-sims-4-deluxe-edition-v1_66_139_1020-all-dlcs-selectable-multi18-anadius.torrent

(downloads: ) How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now