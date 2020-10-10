Tin and Kuna Build 5230064 (upd.11.09.2020) PC GAME

Tin and Kuna Build 5230064 (upd.11.09.2020)
Tin and Kuna — is a enjoyable third-person puzzle platformer. You must assist Kuna save his good friend Tina and restore his dwelling alongside the approach. One day, whereas their greatest associates had been having enjoyable, they discovered a mysterious ball. After it was opened, dangerous spirits entered the world and took possession of poor Tin. Kuna will want all of his energy and talent to save his good friend, as nicely as restore the ball and include the chaos that terrorizes their tiny planetoid.
Game Details
- Title: Tin and Kuna
- Genre: Adventure, Casual
- Developer: Black River Studios
- Publisher: Aksys Games
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1206380/Tin__Kuna/
- Release Name: Tin.and.Kuna.Build.5230064-Chronos
- Game Version: Build 5230064 (upd.11.09.2020)
- Size: 2.09 GB
- Available Languages: English, Portuguese – Brazil, French, Italian, German, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Spanish – Latin America, Japanese, Russian
Screenshots
