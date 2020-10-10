Venture Journey to Carpathia v2.2.1 (upd.14.09.2020) PC GAME

Venture Journey to Carpathia v2.2.1 (upd.14.09.2020)
Venture Journey to Carpathia — is a turn-based technique recreation in which you compete for assets, factors and territory. Carpathia is a new blooming land that’s ripe for the creation of a new civilization. The solely drawback is that your enemies have simply arrived in these lands. Whose technique will probably be stronger to lay declare to these lands. And in Venture Journey to Carpathia, there was a place for magic. All over the Carpathia, some unusual obelisks have appeared, and they’re able to give energy that no one had ever dreamed of. Use them to study the facility of magic and discover ways to create spells. A plus. Various factions and guilds with completely different perks, benefits, disadvantages, and extra are ready for you right here. Choose a guild and begin conquering these new fertile lands.
Game Details
- Title: Venture Journey to Carpathia
- Genre: Strategy
- Developer: Carpathian Games
- Publisher: Carpathian Games
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://carpathian-games.itch.io/venture-journey-to-carpathia
- Release Name: Venture Journey to Carpathia v2.2.1 (upd.14.09.2020)
- Game Version: v2.2.1 (upd.14.09.2020)
- Size: 900 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
