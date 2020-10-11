Addle Earth Build 5470765 (upd.29.08.2020) PC GAME

Addle Earth Build 5470765 (upd.29.08.2020)

Addle Earth is a new 2D isometric recreation with numerous motion and implausible storytelling that will provide you with a lot of constructive feelings and an alternative to expertise the fantasy world from the within. Each participant has the flexibility to swap characters, there are three completely different heroes to select from. Find out how one can save the world nearly alone, or moderately in three, switching happens voluntarily. From the introduced characters, you can also make your selection on a lady named Kit, or select Moses, who’s an alien. In the course of the passage, you have to transfer alongside the futuristic planet Earth, there may be additionally a character Che, that is a monkey. It is essential to battle with droids and varied mechanical enemies.

Game Details Title: Addle Earth

Addle Earth Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie

Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie Developer: Sunland Estudios de Entretenimento Ltda

Sunland Estudios de Entretenimento Ltda Publisher: Sunland Estudios de Entretenimento Ltda

Sunland Estudios de Entretenimento Ltda Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1314730/Addle_Earth/

Release Name: Addle Earth Build 5470765 (upd.29.08.2020)

Addle Earth Build 5470765 (upd.29.08.2020) Game Version: Build 5470765 (upd.29.08.2020)

Size: 1.01 GB

1.01 GB Available Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Portuguese – Brazil, Russian

Screenshots





Download Addle Earth Build 5470765 (upd.29.08.2020) – [ 1.01 GB ] addle-earth.torrent

(downloads: ) How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now