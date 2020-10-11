Asa Butterfield from former child wunderkind to Netflix star to … pro player in esports?

Team Liquid has welcomed the stars of Sex Education, Asa Butterfield, who thus becomes part of the eSports world. Announced in a tweet, the Netflix actor will join the organization, potentially as a replacement for the team’s DOTA 2 roster.

” Welcome to the Liquid family, Asa Butterfield. We are happy to have you onboard and look forward to seeing what you are capable of. Also, if we need help with DOTA or Smash, you will get a call ” reads a tweet published from the official Team Liquid account.

Butterfield later commented on the team’s post: ” It’s all a bit unreal, I remember finding all the Starcraft 2 streams on Wikipedia throughout the day, you were the first eSports team I knew. Thanks for adding me. in the band “.

Thanks for bringing me in gang 🙏🏼 let’s do some coooool shit 👀 https://t.co/g16QgHFPOh — Asa Butterfield (@asabfb) October 7, 2020

We just have to wait and see Butterfield at work, not only on screen but also as a pro player.