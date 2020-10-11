BeamNG Drive v0.20.2.0 – DEVO PC GAME

BeamNG Drive v0.20.2.0 – DEVO

Computer recreation BeamNG.drive is generally referred to as simulators of tender our bodies. Ask — how is it? Everything is quite simple. The important focus of the sport product is the injury to the physique of the automobile. At the guts of this recreation is a recreation product, fairly much like ours, offered on the positioning, with the sport Rigs Of Rods. It’s solely in the brand new recreation that physics and graphics are extra seen. You are provided the chance to take a look at vehicles, driving them on particular tracks, to discover out what is going to stay of them at the top of the races. Or, for extra curiosity, add your automobile, do some modeling of the route, utilizing a particular editor for this. Also, you should have many settings that provides you with nearly limitless potentialities in this matter.

Title: BeamNG.drive

Genre: Racing, Simulation, Early Access

Developer: BeamNG

Publisher: BeamNG

Release year: 2015

Steam link http://store.steampowered.com/app/284160/BeamNGdrive/

Release Name: BeamNG.drive v0.20.2.0

Game Version: v0.20.2.0

Game Releaser: DEVO

Size: 7.0 GB

Available Languages: english

Screenshots





