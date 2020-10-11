Beat Me v1.0 (upd.19.08.2020) – PLAZA PC GAME

Beat Me v1.0 (upd.19.08.2020) – PLAZA
Beat Me — that is a new preventing sport with journey components and battles on the battlefield. In basic, that is an motion film in which up to six gamers meet in insane arenas and attempt to win a duel making an allowance for the sport physics. The sport can please the participant with a new system of fight mechanics and distinctive physics.
Game Details
- Title: Beat Me
- Genre: Action, Casual, Indie
- Developer: Red Limb Studio
- Publisher: Red Limb Studio
- Release 12 months: 2020
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/985940/Beat_Me/
- Release Name: Beat.Me-PLAZA
- Game Version: v1.0 (upd.19.08.2020)
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 1.47 GB
- Available Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese – Brazil, Russian, Korean
Screenshots
Download Beat Me v1.0 (upd.19.08.2020) – PLAZA [ 1.47 GB ]
beat_me-plaza.torrent
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual
Loading...