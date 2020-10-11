CastleGuard upd.26.08.2020 (Episodes 1-4) – PLAZA PC GAME

CastleGuard upd.26.08.2020 (Episodes 1-4) – PLAZA
CastleGuard — is a first-person shooter in which insane enemies await you, armed to the enamel, tons of weapons, and action-packed battles in which each shot could be deadly. The occasions of the sport happen throughout the partitions of a sure fortress, in which mercenaries from a terrorist group have settled. Now you need to penetrate there and attempt to destroy all of them to one, all with out exception. But it gained’t be straightforward to do this, as a result of, firstly, the opponents are armed to the enamel, and secondly, they’re all effectively educated and shoot instantly to kill. Unfortunately, nothing extra is recognized concerning the plot at the second. But consider me, even higher intrigue is assured.
NOTES. This launch contains Episodes 1-4.
Game Details
- Title: CastleGuard
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Indie
- Developer: Gearing Studios
- Publisher: Gearing Studios
- Release yr: 2018
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/961240/CastleGuard/
- Release Name: CastleGuard-PLAZA
- Game Version: upd.26.08.2020 (Episodes 1-4)
- Game Releaser: PLAZA
- Size: 1.60 GB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download CastleGuard upd.26.08.2020 (Episodes 1-4) – PLAZA [ 1.60 GB ]
castleguard-plaza.torrent
(downloads: )
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual