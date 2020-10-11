Discovery Yard Investigation upd.24.08.2020 + Hotfix – PLAZA PC GAME

Discovery Yard Investigation upd.24.08.2020 + Hotfix – PLAZA

Discovery Yard Investigation — is a first-person detective exploration sport in which it’s important to examine crimes which have taken place in two completely different areas. There is no motion as such or one thing like that, no horror. This is a typical detective quest sport in which you’ll have to unravel two inherently distinctive crimes. And in the course of the investigation, you’ll have to not solely research completely different topics, but additionally discover the setting, resolve puzzles and do a lot, way more. In basic, it will probably be fascinating.

Game Details Title: Discovery Yard Investigation

Discovery Yard Investigation Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure Developer: BRUNOARTS Entertainment

BRUNOARTS Entertainment Publisher: BRUNOARTS Entertainment

BRUNOARTS Entertainment Release yr: 2020

2020 Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1387250/Discovery_Yard_Investigation/

Release Name: Discovery.Yard.Investigation-PLAZA

Discovery.Yard.Investigation-PLAZA Game Version: upd.24.08.2020 + Hotfix

Game Releaser: PLAZA

PLAZA Size: 2.05 GB

2.05 GB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Discovery Yard Investigation upd.24.08.2020 + Hotfix – PLAZA [ 2.05 GB ] discovery_yard_investigation-plaza.torrent

(downloads: ) How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now