Electric Trains v0.705 (upd.26.08.2020) PC GAME

Electric Trains v0.705 (upd.26.08.2020)

Electric Trains — is a quick and thrilling arcade practice management simulator in which you progress from station to station, at all times switching between tracks and controlling pace to keep away from collisions with obstacles and different trains. Unlike most practice driving simulators, electrical trains are far more dynamic and simpler to play. Management is restricted to acceleration, braking, path switching, reverse, and opening / closing doorways at stations. This lets you considerably pace up the gameplay, since you pace up the motion on the ruts and in a cut up second make a determination to swap paths and keep away from large collisions with trains shifting in direction of you.

Game Details Title: Electric Trains

Electric Trains Genre: Simulation, Strategy

Simulation, Strategy Developer: m_iden

m_iden Publisher: m_iden

m_iden Release yr: 2020

2020 Release Name: Electric Trains v0.705 (upd.26.08.2020)

Electric Trains v0.705 (upd.26.08.2020) Game Version: v0.705 (upd.26.08.2020)

Size: 75 MB

75 MB Available Languages: english

Screenshots





Download Electric Trains v0.705 (upd.26.08.2020) – [ 75 MB ] electric-trains-v0_705.torrent

(downloads: ) How to obtain torrent video games | Manual

Download Now