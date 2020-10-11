Electric Trains v0.705 (upd.26.08.2020) PC GAME

Electric Trains v0.705 (upd.26.08.2020)
Electric Trains — is a quick and thrilling arcade practice management simulator in which you progress from station to station, at all times switching between tracks and controlling pace to keep away from collisions with obstacles and different trains. Unlike most practice driving simulators, electrical trains are far more dynamic and simpler to play. Management is restricted to acceleration, braking, path switching, reverse, and opening / closing doorways at stations. This lets you considerably pace up the gameplay, since you pace up the motion on the ruts and in a cut up second make a determination to swap paths and keep away from large collisions with trains shifting in direction of you.
Game Details
- Title: Electric Trains
- Genre: Simulation, Strategy
- Developer: m_iden
- Publisher: m_iden
- Release yr: 2020
- Release Name: Electric Trains v0.705 (upd.26.08.2020)
- Game Version: v0.705 (upd.26.08.2020)
- Size: 75 MB
- Available Languages: english
