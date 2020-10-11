Gensokyo Night Festival v0.39 (upd.22.08.2020) PC GAME

Gensokyo Night Festival v0.39 (upd.22.08.2020)
Gensokyo Night Festival — the occasions of this recreation will take us to a fictional small city referred to as Gensoko, which with its look very a lot resembles historic Japan. The world round us and its villains, that are taken from outdated Japanese folklore, will even inform us about this, so the gaming ambiance right here is actually distinctive. The storyline of this recreation will inform us about one very type and reckless lady named Suki Ibuki, who seems to be like a individual, however she has giant horns on her head. Her most important weak spot is the will to drink, which haunts her each day. Also, our most important character has a very unique potential to change the density of objects, due to which they will develop into too fragile, or vice versa, very dense. This will are available in useful for her in battles with insidious enemies who determined to seize town.
Game Details
- Title: Gensokyo Night Festival
- Genre: Action, Casual, Indie, Early Access
- Developer: Why so critical?, tea_basira
- Publisher: Why so critical?, tea_basira
- Release yr: 2019
- Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/1122050/Gensokyo_Night_Festival/
- Release Name: Gensokyo Night Festival v0.39 (upd.22.08.2020)
- Game Version: v0.39 (upd.22.08.2020)
- Size: 586.0 MB
- Available Languages: english
Screenshots
Download Gensokyo Night Festival v0.39 (upd.22.08.2020) – [ 586.0 MB ]
gensokyo-night-festival-v0_39.torrent
(downloads: )
How to obtain torrent video games | Manual