Ken Kutaragi, the father of PlayStation, changes his life and embarks on a career in robotics

Ken Kutaragi, former Sony executive and known for being one of the creators of PlayStation, has started a new career in the world of robotics. The news comes today, but Kutaragi has been working as CEO of Ascent Robotics in Tokyo since late August, an artificial intelligence startup that aims to create affordable robots that can safely do physical work alongside humans in factories and in logistics centers.

During an interview Kutaragi said he believes he can bring the same managerial qualities to robotics that he used to build the PlayStation business at Sony, further stating that he does not receive any salary so as to save precious capital to start. ” The COVID-19 outbreak has overturned the old discussion of robots taking our jobs, ” Kutaragi said. ” It is quite clear now that if we want to get to a new normal, we need more and more robots in our daily life .”

Founded in 2016, Ascent has around 50 engineers to its credit and one of its first projects is a collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. on a robotic arm and another collaboration with an anonymous company on autonomous driving software. Kutaragi is best known as the architect of the original PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3. The engineer left Sony in 2007 following the launch of the third console.

Since leaving Sony in 2007, Kutaragi has been a member of the board of directors of e-commerce company Rakuten, app developer SmartNews and GA Technologies.