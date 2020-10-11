Manipulate Sacrifice v20200817 – HOODLUM PC GAME

Manipulate Sacrifice v20200817 – HOODLUM

Manipulate Sacrifice — is a combination of horror and first-person quest, a recreation stuffed with thriller, horror and ache, nightmares, riddles and puzzles that you simply simply must resolve. The occasions of the sport start to happen lengthy earlier than the beginning of the gameplay, or slightly, ten years earlier than the participant begins to play his function. And it’s important to play for a man named Korah. Once, collectively along with his spouse, he adopted a woman who was left in an orphanage by a psychic. Ten years handed, the woman grew up, however started to behave extraordinarily unusually. She had an imaginary buddy and sooner or later she abruptly disappeared. Well, your activity will probably be to discover the woman and the solutions to all of the questions that appeared from the daddy who took custody of the woman.

Game Details Title: Manipulate Sacrifice

Genre: Adventure, Indie

Developer: MELPYA

Publisher: MELPYA

Release yr: 2020

Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/908620/Manipulate_Sacrifice/

Release Name: Manipulate_Sacrifice-HOODLUM

Game Version: v20200817

Game Releaser: HOODLUM

Size: 1.09 GB

Available Languages: english, turkish

Screenshots





