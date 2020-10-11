MMA Team Manager – TiNYiSO PC GAME

MMA Team Manager – TiNYiSO

MMA Team Manager — is a simulator of the supervisor of a staff of MMA fighters, in which gamers should discover and practice one of the best fighters. Players will discover many real-life golf equipment and athletes, tons of of totally different skilled strikes and kicks, as effectively as many leagues and tournaments. If you’re a actual fan of sports activities video games the place that you must not solely participate in the battle, but in addition management all of the participant’s funds, enhance his traits, monitor his situation and be a actual supervisor, then this simulator is excellent for you.

Game Details Title: MMA Team Manager

Genre: Action, Indie, Simulation, Sports

Developer: Alternative Software Ltd

Publisher: Alternative Software Ltd

Release yr: 2020

Steam hyperlink https://retailer.steampowered.com/app/914180/MMA_Team_Manager/

Release Name: MMA.Team.Manager-TiNYiSO

MMA.Team.Manager-TiNYiSO Game Releaser: TiNYiSO

TiNYiSO Size: 963 MB

Available Languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish – Spain

Screenshots





